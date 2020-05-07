Just under 14,000 season tickets were renewed and around 1,000 new tickets were purchased for the 2020 football season, according to Purdue Athletics.
Despite the possibility of a cancelled season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, these numbers are "nearly identical" to last season, according to Tom Moreland, associate athletics director for strategic initiatives.
"We have a really passionate fan base," Moreland said. "They love going to Purdue games and certainly don't take that for granted."
Another reason offered by Moreland was the "Boilermaker Athletics Representative program."
"Every single one of our season ticket holders, every single one of our contributors to the John Purdue Club, has a personal contact within the athletics department," he said. "There's roughly just under 20 staff that are working with fans to renew their season tickets, to renew their support of the John Purdue club and our student-athletes."
The John Purdue Club is responsible for raising funds for tuition, room-and-board and other costs for Purdue's student-athletes.
The athletics department is also offering "flexible payment opportunities" for next year's season tickets, according to intercollegiate athletics director Mike Bobinski in a Twitter video from April 23.
"We understand that this is a challenging economic time for lots of people," Bobinski said. "We want to be respectful and responsive to that, so please, any issues that you have over payment over a period of time, please let us know (and) we will work with you on that to the very best of our ability."
Purdue Athletics sent out an email Tuesday detailing those payment options.
Fans can pay for their season tickets in one, two, three or four equal payments over the course of the summer.
Those who chose the four-payment option will have to make their first payment on May 14, followed by a payment on the 10th of each month through August. Those who chose the three-payment option have already paid their first payment on the April 30 renewal date, and will make their second payment on June 10. Their final payment can be made in either July or August. Those who chose the two-payment option paid their first payment on April 30, and can make their second in June, July or August.
In the event of cancellations, Purdue Athletics said it is prepared to give full or partial refunds depending on how many games are cancelled. Fans have the option to receive a prorated refund, receive credit toward other Purdue Athletics events, or donate the prorated value of their tickets to the John Purdue Club.