Wisconsin football paused all team activity "due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program," according to a Wednesday statement.
The hiatus will last for at least seven days, and the Badgers' game against Nebraska this Saturday will not be played.
The decision comes after Wisconsin freshman quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, one day after the team played Illinois in Madison. Since then five more players and six staff members have tested positive including head coach Paul Chryst, according to the statement.
Illinois is slated to play Purdue this Saturday in Champaign, and though no confirmed positive cases among the Illini exist, a four- to five-day incubation period leaves room for a potential outbreak among both Illinois and Purdue.
The decision to pause football activities was made by Wisconsin Athletics Director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank, "in consultation with the Big Ten Conference."
Purdue is scheduled to play Wisconsin on Nov. 7 in Madison. No word has yet been given about the status of this game.