Fifth-year quarterback Elijah Sindelar told news organization GoldandBlack Monday that he would not be returning for the 2020 football season. The news came after much speculation of Sindelar's future in football.
Sindelar was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA due to various injuries, but he told GoldandBlack he will instead begin working for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at the Tipton Transmission plant. There Sindelar said he will be using his degree in electrical engineering.
Sindelar came to Purdue as a redshirt freshman in 2015 and opened the 2017 season as a starter. Sindelar suffered the first of several injuries against Northwestern that season in the form of a torn ACL. But he played through it and led the Boilermakers to win the Foster Farms Bowl, where he tied the program record with four touchdown passes.
Sindelar played only one game in 2018 after injuring the same knee, but was the starter once again last season. Sindelar started the season off strong, leading the nation in total passing yards and touchdown passes in the first two games. Unfortunately, a concussion suffered against Vanderbilt in Week 3 and a broken clavicle in Week 5 ended his season early once again.
Purdue Athletics was not immediately available for comment.