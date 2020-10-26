For the fourth time in the six games he’s played, junior quarterback Aidan O’Connell had the ball in the red zone with the game on the line.
It was third and 5 at the Iowa 6-yard line. Purdue had fallen behind on the scoreboard, and the offense was mounting one last desperate drive to take the lead.
O’Connell lined up in the shotgun, took the snap and looked to his right. Sophomore wide receiver David Bell was standing at the back of the end zone. He had three Iowa defenders near him, but not near enough.
O’Connell fired. Bell made the catch standing up to put Purdue ahead, 24-20. One quick defensive drive later, and O’Connell was back on the field kneeling the clock away.
They’ve done it. For the first time since 2016, and missing their head coach, special teams coach, star wideout and two key running backs, the Boilermakers are 1-0. It’s the first time since 2011 they’ve started 1-0 in Big Ten Conference play.
Purdue’s comeback began with a Hawkeye (0-1) fumble recovered by sophomore cornerback Cam Allen, giving the Boilermakers the ball on their own 28-yard line with six minutes remaining in the game. The Boilers’ largely sophomore-driven offense marched down the field, led by junior running back Zander Horvath, before O’Connell connected with Bell in the end zone, putting Purdue up by four.
O’Connell is not new to fourth quarter comebacks, but he attributed his fourth quarter success to his teammates’ abilities.
“More than anything, I think it’s just having great teammates around me,” O’Connell said. “I can’t talk enough about how well the defense played tonight, how the receivers did, the O-line holding up. We ran the ball really well in the fourth quarter, so I would really point it away from me.
“It was really great teammates and great play-calling.”
O’Connell finished the game passing 31-50 for 282 yards.
The go-ahead touchdown that ultimately won the game for the Boilermakers was the third of the night for both O’Connell and Bell.
“He’s a special player,” O’Connell said. “He’s a quarterback’s dream. We’re really lucky to have him.”
Their connection Saturday night is just another example of the duo’s chemistry, after they bonded last season.
“I think it started last year. When we used to get quizzes, I would always text him, asking him to help me with it,” Bell said. “Then going into this year, we would always get after it and throw the ball, so I think that type of chemistry and trust was built during those times.”
Bell pulled in 13 catches for 121 yards, leading the Boilers in the passing game.
The Boiler defense struggled to slow the Hawkeyes on the ground, giving up 195 yards to five different rushers. Running back Tyler Goodson led the charge, racking up 77 yards on 16 carries. Iowa’s two touchdowns both came on the ground, a pair of 1-yard rushes from sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras and senior running back Mekhi Sargent.
But when the team needed them most, sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis and the Boilermaker defense stepped up.
“I think we thrive under pressure,” Karlaftis said. “We just told each other ‘Hey, this is it. It comes down to us,’ and we love being the ones that are able to win it for the team.”
Karlaftis recorded three tackles and a sack on Saturday, and was responsible for much of the pressure Petras was forced to combat.
The Hawkeye offense was its own worst enemy on Saturday, recording 10 penalties for 100 yards. Iowa also fumbled the ball three times, two of which were recovered by the Boilers.
Purdue was missing three key parts of its team on Saturday: head coach Jeff Brohm, sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore and sophomore running back King Doerue.
Bell was able to step up for Moore, and Horvath dominated the ground game in the second half. Horvath had 21 carries for 129 yards, most of which came in the second half.
“Second half I definitely picked it up,” Horvath said. “I think it helped the team overall.”
Jeff Brohm’s younger brother Brian Brohm, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, took the reins. Brian Brohm said Jeff Brohm is excited to get back to his team.
“I know he’s chomping at the bit to get back,” Brian Brohm said. “He’ll be much happier when we reunite, but I know it was killing him not to be able to be out there.”
The Boilermakers will look to continue their early success in Champaign, Illinois, where they’ll take on the University of Illinois in a Halloween game on Saturday.