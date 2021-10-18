After toppling the No. 2 team in the country over the weekend, Purdue earned both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards from the Big Ten Monday afternoon.
Junior wide receiver David Bell earned Offensive PotW after his career-best 240-yard game against Iowa. The game was the second-highest single-game total in program history and moved Bell to fifth place in program history for career receiving yards with 2,339, a statement from the Big Ten said.
It's his second offensive award after an Oct. 26, 2020 honor following Purdue's (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) last game against the Hawkeyes. He also earned four Freshman of the Week awards during the 2019 season, the statement said.
Junior safety Cam Allen received the Defensive Player of the Week honor after a two-interception performance against the Hawkeyes. He is the first Boilermaker to have a multi-interception game since then-freshman cornerback Cory Trice nabbed two against Maryland during the 2019 season, and the 11th defensive player to do so since the 2000 season, the statement said.
Purdue last earned the Big Ten's defensive honor in the 2018 season, after then-senior linebacker Markus Bailey racked up 15 tackles and a pick six against then-No. 2 Ohio State. The honor is the first of Allen's career, the statement said.
The Boilermakers return to Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday afternoon against Wisconsin. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.