Samford senior kicker Mitchell Fineran has announced via Twitter his intent to transfer to Purdue.
The veteran kicker will look to match the production that former Purdue kicker JD Dellinger gave the Boilermakers in his five years with the program. Last year, Dellinger hit 78% of his nine field-goal tries and 100% of his 20 extra-point attempts. Fineran scored on 83% of his 18 field goal attempts and missed just one of his 33 extra point attempts according to ESPN.
Fineran immediately becomes the most experienced kicker on the roster. All four of Purdue's other kickers have never attempted a field goal for the Boilermakers.
Fineran becomes the sixth known player and the third senior to transfer to Purdue according to 247sports. The roster now has had one running back, one defensive back, two defensive linemen, one outside linebacker and one offensive linemen join their ranks since Nov. 17.