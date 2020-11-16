Head football coach Jeff Brohm said Saturday’s game against Northwestern (4-0) showed that the Boilermakers have room for improvement everywhere but special teams.
Special teams played its best game to date, Brohm said. The rest of the team (2-1) was a different story.
Brohm offered a list of improvements he wants to see from the offense and defense -- including making better blocks, helping out the quarterback and stopping the run and third down conversions on the other side of the ball.
He also admitted he wants to do a better job of evening out pass and run play calls.
“We’ve got to make sure we have a commitment to the run,” Brohm said. “At the same time, (when) things aren’t going well you’ve got to be able to adjust and do what works.”
A few recently injured players returned briefly to the field on Saturday.
Fifth year wide receiver Jackson Anthrop and sophomore running back King Doerue touched the ball a few times, and sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis watched from the sideline in full uniform.
Brohm said those players will all see more playing time, but he won’t play athletes that haven’t gotten plenty of practice time coming off the injury.
As for star sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore, Brohm still had little information to offer.
Brohm did not confirm or deny if his statement on Saturday that Moore will return when he’s “healthy” could imply that he is currently injured.
Looking forward, Brohm said the Boilermakers will need to be prepared to take on a Minnesota team (1-3) that is “hungry” to prove themselves after their third loss of the season.
“Guys can turn around their season very fast,” Brohm said. “This will be an away game for us going to an environment that we haven’t played well at.
“So, we’re going to have our work cut out for us, and we’ve got to play efficient, effective football.”