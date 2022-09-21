Defensive end George Karlaftis and fullback Zander Horvath competed against each other on opposing teams for the first time Sept. 15, and commemorated the meeting by exchanging jerseys after the game.
That was the second consecutive game with a touchdown for Horvath, marking the first time an NFL running back has done so since 1942, the Los Angeles Chargers announced during the game.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chargers 27-24 in Week 2 of the NFL season, the first matchup between two of the Boilermakers’ four recent draftees.
Horvath was selected as the 39th pick of the seventh round. He earned 1,181 rushing yards and eight touchdowns during his four years at Purdue. While Horvath was a utility running back for the Boilers, he has primarily been a full back for the Chargers, a situation he was in when he first came to Purdue.
“When (Horvath) came in these doors, I said, ‘Look man, full back, special teams and the role can grow from there, maybe,’” Purdue running back coach Chris Barclay said Tuesday. “He understood the assignment and he just took it and he got better and better and better. And now he’s in the same scenario in the league, so he’s been prepared for this for years now.”
Barclay said he wasn’t shocked Horvath had performed well early on, adding he ordered a Horvath Chargers jersey.
“I’m just so proud of him,” Barclay said. “I got my hats and everything, but I just ordered my jersey. It’s authentic, numbers raised and everything. It’s gonna be here in a couple of days.”
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Karlaftis as the 30th overall pick, the first of his former teammates off the board in late April.
Karlaftis has picked up the most snaps of any Chiefs defensive lineman, and has tallied two tackles, since starting in the first two NFL games.
In his three seasons at Purdue, he posted 97 total tackles, 14 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.
Karlaftis’ teammates have taken a liking to him and what he can become, especially fellow defensive end Frank Clark.
“He listens, I honestly like him; he’s a favorite for me,” Clark said during a press conference in training camp. “He’s one of my favorite rookies ever because he listens and he wants to know, he wants to be good, he wants to figure it out.”
Another Purdue defensive end ended up making it to the NFL. Damarcus Mitchell went undrafted, but ended up signing with the New England Patriots and making their 53-man roster.
In college, Mitchell totaled 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. So far, Mitchell has one assisted tackle and has primarily played on special teams, according to NFL-published snap counts.
The second Boiler to be drafted was wide receiver David Bell, who was taken by the Cleveland Browns in round three, pick 35. Bell had a phenomenal three years in college, with 232 total receptions, 2,946 receiving yards, 22 touchdowns and set a Purdue record of 17 games with 100 receiving yards in his career.
Bell spent some time in the offseason on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury, missing nine days of training camp. So far this season, Bell has only been targeted once, which he caught for a 6-yard gain in the Browns 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.
Bell and the Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Karlaftis will play the Indianapolis Colts while Mitchell and the Patriots play the Baltimore Ravens, both at 1 p.m. Sunday. Horvath and the Chargers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.