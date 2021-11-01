Junior linebacker Jalen Graham won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after a stellar performance against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to a tweet from Purdue football.
Congratulations to the junior linebacker from Detroit!
Graham logged two of his first ever career interceptions against Cornhusker quarterback Adrian Martinez, one that was taken back for a touchdown and for no gain respectfully. Martinez was picked off four times by the Purdue defense last Saturday, earning him his lowest QB ranking of the season at 13.3.
Graham also earned six total tackles, five of them solo.
The performance earned him a 93.7 coverage grade vs Nebraska, the highest rating for an FBS linebacker in 2021, said Pro Football Focus analyst Anthony Treash in a tweet.
Graham becomes the second player in three weeks to win the Big Ten defensive honor. Junior safety Cam Allen logged two interceptions of his own against the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing as a key contributor in the Boilermakers' upset of the then No. 2-ranked team in the nation.
Allen also grabbed his team-leading fourth interception of the year against Martinez last Saturday, taking it 22 yards before being taken down at the Purdue 37-yard line.