Sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore and fith-year wide receiver Jackson Anthrop walk out of Ross-Ade stadium for the last time in their collegiate careers. Moore has committed to the 2021 NFL draft while Anthrop is finishing his final year of eligibility. 

 David Hickey | Photos Editor

Purdue's NFL pro day is officially underway, with 12 Boilermakers taking their most significant strides in front of scouts from across the league in hopes of hearing their names called in the NFL Draft on April 29.

Among the 12 Boilermakers slated to take the field today are former four-star wide receiver Rondale Moore, hybrid linebacker Derrick Barnes, offensive tackle Grant Hermanns and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal.

Purdue's pro day opened at 8:30 am, highlighted by the vertical jump, bench presses and the highly anticipated 40-yard dash.

Moore started off his rounds with a bang, showing off his explosiveness by logging a 42.5-inch vertical.

Moore continued to leave scouts in awe during his pro day, running a 4.29 second 40-yard dash, a time that would have placed him second overall in the 2020 NFL Combine, according to nfl.com.

After a stellar performance at this year's Senior Bowl, Barnes continued to impress scouts across the league by benching 29 reps in the bench press and running a 4.58 40-yard dash.

Coverage of Purdue's pro day will be broadcast on the NFL Network and fuboTV starting at noon.

