Purdue's NFL pro day is officially underway, with 12 Boilermakers taking their most significant strides in front of scouts from across the league in hopes of hearing their names called in the NFL Draft on April 29.
Among the 12 Boilermakers slated to take the field today are former four-star wide receiver Rondale Moore, hybrid linebacker Derrick Barnes, offensive tackle Grant Hermanns and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal.
Purdue's pro day opened at 8:30 am, highlighted by the vertical jump, bench presses and the highly anticipated 40-yard dash.
Moore started off his rounds with a bang, showing off his explosiveness by logging a 42.5-inch vertical.
Moore continued to leave scouts in awe during his pro day, running a 4.29 second 40-yard dash, a time that would have placed him second overall in the 2020 NFL Combine, according to nfl.com.
. @moore_rondale is freaky athletic... at a 5’7” measurement today, just launched this 42.5 inch vertical.@nflnetwork @BoilerFootball #ProDay 🚀🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/l0WovALjRR— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 23, 2021
. @moore_rondale unofficial, 4.29–40. 🔥🔥🔥@nflnetwork @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/G9aP0WRnTE— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 23, 2021
After a stellar performance at this year's Senior Bowl, Barnes continued to impress scouts across the league by benching 29 reps in the bench press and running a 4.58 40-yard dash.
. @derrickbarnes21 unofficial, 4.58–40. Told me he was aiming for a 4.5. Scouts here like the linebacker’s versatility.💪@nflnetwork @BoilerFootball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/YERvsNBk4i— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 23, 2021
. @BoilerFootball versatile linebacker @derrickbarnes21 just pushed out 29 reps on the bench. @nflnetwork #ProDay💪🏋️👊 pic.twitter.com/0KQBoBV6qF— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 23, 2021
Coverage of Purdue's pro day will be broadcast on the NFL Network and fuboTV starting at noon.