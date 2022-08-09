Former Purdue golfers Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk have both advanced to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, opening play this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
Schenk has advanced to the FedEx Cup for the fourth straight year, while Duncan reached the playoffs for the third time (2018, 2020, 2022). Duncan advanced to the BMW Championship in 2020, finishing in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings.
The Top 125 players in the regular season rankings advance to the three-tournament, season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs. Following this weekend's event in Nashville, the field is whittled down to 70 players for the BMW Championships in Delaware on Aug. 18 to 21, then the final 30 will play in the TOUR Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Aug. 25 to 28.
Schenk will tee off Thursday at 1:17 p.m. ET, off hole 10 and be paired with Stephan Jaeger and C.T. Pan. Duncan tees off at 1:39 p.m. ET, off hole 1 and paired with Matthias Schwab and Patton Kizzire.
Schenk enters the FedEx Cup playoffs ranked No. 93 in the standings, having amassed $1,260,637 on the money list this year. He placed T-41 and T-24 at the PGA Championships and U.S. Open respectively, and has five top-25 finishes this season, including three top-10 placings.
Duncan is 118th in the FedEx Cup standings, securing $811,993 on the money list. He has posted five top-25 showings, including four top-15 performances, this season.
Schenk and Duncan are two of five Big Ten representatives competing in the FedEx Cup playoffs this season.