Both Purdue golf teams will play on Indiana courses this weekend following a tour of southern states throughout the early spring.
The men’s team will host the Boilermaker Invitational in West Lafayette while the women’s team travels to the other school in Bloomington to play in the Indiana Invitational.
Purdue has hosted the Boilermaker Invitational every year since 2004, winning it three times and collecting several second place finishes. It has historically been played on the Kampen Course, but it’s since been moved to the Ackerman-Allen Course because of a bunker renovation project.
The home-course invite is a 36-hole event that will feature a field of 14 teams beginning play Saturday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. with free admission.
Returning to the Midwest also means returning to heavy conference play for the rest of the year. The majority of schools in both invites this weekend are conference members. Afterwards, neither team will play in another event until the Big Ten Championship two weeks from Friday.
Last year’s Indiana Invitational was the first time in several years that the Hoosier’s hosted the event. The invite saw a 16-team field which included all 14 Big Ten teams along with Kent State and Xavier.
The Boilermakers finished eighth last year and retained five of the six golfers on that team, although the starting six has varied from tournament to tournament this year.
Saturday’s weather for both Indiana cities currently shows a high of 41 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 29 degrees Fahrenheit, a stark contrast to the 88 degrees Fahrenheit and sunny weather the men’s team enjoyed earlier in the week. So much for a warm welcome back home.
“The events may be delayed and/or shortened if we get a freeze,” said women’s golf Head Coach Devon Brouse, “but my guess is we can play 18 on both Saturday and Sunday.”
The events will take place Saturday and Sunday.