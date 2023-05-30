Purdue rising senior and All-America candidate Herman Sekne has earned PING All-Midwest Region accolades, announced over the weekend by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Sekne is looking to become Purdue’s first All-American since 2002 (Lee Williamson) and was named first-team All-Big Ten for the second straight season earlier this month, according to a news release. He was named Big Ten Golfer of the Week three times while owning seven top-10 finishes in 10 events. His seven career Big Ten Golfer of the Week honors are the fourth most in Big Ten history.
He finished tied for ninth at the Big Ten Championships but set the tournament record, a school record and a Galloway National course record with a 9-under par 62 in the second round.
The Oslo, Norway, native became just the fifth player in school history with at least three victories when he earned co-medalist honors three weeks ago at the Boilermaker Invitational, leading the Boilermakers to a stunning, come-from-behind victory over No. 11-ranked Oklahoma by one shot.
Sekne totaled a 54-hole tally of 11-under par 202 (69-69-64) to earn the victory. He birdied his final two holes to rally for the medalist share and his 202 score is the fourth-best tournament score in school history, while his 64 in the final tied for the third-lowest round in Purdue history.
He posted a school-record 14 rounds in the 60s, while his seven top-10 finishes are second in school history, coming in just 10 events played. He owned a 70.41 stroke average, ranking first in school history – almost a half-stroke better than Williamson in second place (70.78).
Sekne's career stroke average of 71.66 is tops in school history, more than a stroke better than second place (Austin Eoff – 72.82). He has set the career record for most rounds in the 60s (25) and ranks tied for seventh in career top-10 finishes with 13, coming in just 27 events played.
Sekne currently ranks 33rd in the most-recent Golfstat national rankings, 25th in the Golfweek / Sagarin ratings and 57th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). Sekne was selected to the International Team for the Arnold Palmer Cup, starting June 8 in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.