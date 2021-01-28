Purdue men’s golf closed a two-day tournament in Jacksonville, Florida Tuesday afternoon with a star performance from junior Joe Weiler.
After two of the Timuquana Collegiate’s three rounds, Weiler was 11 strokes under par and held a one-stroke lead in the individual standings. He shot 133 (67-66) through the first two rounds, and his second round score is tied for the 20th best 18-hole result in Purdue history.
Weiler struggled a bit down the stretch, finishing the final round three over par, but he ended the tournament in a four-way tie for fourth overall at eight shots under par.
His performance could not save the team, which finished tied for ninth out of 11 teams in the tournament. The field included Liberty University, the University of Virginia, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame, which are national powers, according to a press release issued after the conclusion of the final round.
The team finished the day two strokes under par. Four of the six Boilermakers finished in the top half of individual competitors. The team’s lowest individual finish came from freshman Nick Dentino, who finished tied for 69th out of 72 competitors.
Purdue will return to the course Feb. 5-6 in the Big Ten Match Play Championship in Palm Coast, Florida.