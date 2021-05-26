Fernando Barco, Purdue Men's Golf

Fernando Barco

Former Boilermaker Fernando Barco will become the first Peruvian to ever play in the U.S. Open after a comeback in playoffs.

Barco got off to a rocky start in the qualifying event. His quadruple bogey on a par-4 on the first hole set him back before regrouping to birdie seven of the next 12 holes, according to a Purdue Athletics news release.

The second day of competition started with a bogey, but quickly added an eagle and a birdie to his score card. A weather delay forced a Tuesday afternoon finish at 4-under.

When another player bogeyed his final hole, Barco was given the opportunity to play one more hole and shot a birdie on the hole he originally quadruple birdied on. When the other golfers in the 10-for-1 playoff did not birdie, Barco was able to advance on to his first major career championship.

Barco's qualification marks the third time in the last four years that a former Boiler has advanced to the U.S. Open.

Barco will compete in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego from June 17 to 20.

