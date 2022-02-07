After a decisive victory over Rutgers in its first match, Purdue lost to Indiana in a close semi-finals and tied with Iowa in the consolation match.
The Purdue men’s golf team began its 2022 spring season this weekend at the Big Ten Match Play Championships with a decisive 4-1 victory over Rutgers in their first match but was unable to maintain its dominant play, falling 2-0-3 to Indiana and tying 2-2-1 with Iowa.
Seniors Andrew Farraye and Joe Weiler had the best performances for the Boilers in the tournament, each posting a 2-0-1 individual record. Junior Nick Dentino went 2-1-0 and was the only other golfer to win a matchup other than Rutgers.
Farraye commanded large leads against both the Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers, ending both matches well before the 18th hole. In the Iowa match, he fell behind early but kept scores close enough to make a comeback and eventually take the lead on the 16th hole. This was short-lived though, as Iowa’s Callum Macfie tied the score again on the next hole, which would reflect the final outcome of the match.
Senior Cole Bradley, who holds the fifth best score in Purdue history, seemed to struggle in both of his early matches, and sophomore Nic Hofman replaced him for the final match against Iowa.
Hofman didn’t fare much better, as he never once saw a lead after the first hole and eventually lost by 5 in 14 holes.
Sophomore Luke Prall played in all three matches and posted an individual score that reflected the team’s overall 1-1-1. Prall held a late 2 point lead over Indiana’s Mitch Davis but surrendered it in the last three holes, ending his match in a tie. In the final match against Iowa, Prall never held a lead but was able to keep scores close up until the final few holes, where he was unable to overcome a 3-point deficit.
Outside of the Big Ten Match Play, Purdue sophomore Herman Sekne is playing in the Jones Cup Invitational at the Ocean Forest Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia. Sekne shot 2 over par in his first round, followed by a 2 under score in the second round. He is currently tied for eighth in a field of 84 golfers and will play the third and final round on Feb. 6.
Despite struggles in the latter part of the tournament, Purdue got a chance to scout their conference opponents this weekend, many of whom they’ll see again in upcoming events.