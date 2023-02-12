Things are heating up for the Boilermakers.
Men’s golf starts the week and 2023 spring season on Sunday, hosting the 30th annual Puerto Rico Classic.
The No. 28 Boilermakers are one of 13 teams at the event and one of four there in the top 30 of Golfstat’s rankings.
No. 9 Tennessee tops the list of teams at the event, which features four other Big Ten schools besides Purdue: Maryland, Iowa, Wisconsin and No. 24 Ohio State. The Boilermakers rank third in the conference behind the Buckeyes, and both come behind No. 5 Illinois.
Purdue competed in five events in the fall and finished in the top five all but once. In that time, the team averaged almost exactly 72 strokes per individual, per 18-hole team score.
Meet the starting five and find out how they’re doing through one round in Puerto Rico. All scores updated through Sunday.
Kent Hsiao | T19th, -1
Year: Sophomore
Previous year stroke average: 74.9
Fall 2022 stroke average: 72.6
Kent Hsiao hails from Taipei, Taiwan, and is in his second season with the Boilers. Hsiao won the 2022 Sizzler Amateur in June, shooting a 63 in his final round to surge to victory. His performances last season gained him an invite to the Porter Cup in July.
Nels Surtani | T39th, even
Year: Junior
2021-22 stroke average: 73.50
Fall stroke average: 72.79
After not playing competitively his freshman season, Surtani broke out for the Boilers in 2021-22, playing in four events and making an appearance in the Big Ten Championships. Surtani’s 72.79 stroke average in the fall season was good for second on the team.
Herman Sekne | T48th, +1
Year: Junior
2021-22 Stroke Average: 71.17
Fall stroke average: 70.67
Sekne is already one of the finest golfers in Purdue’s history, as he ranks among the best in program history in a number of categories. He is the only Purdue golfer ever to record three tournament scores of 205 or better in a single season, which he did last year as a sophomore. Additionally, he had twelve consecutive rounds of even-par or better and four straight top-ten finishes, both program second-bests.
Peyton Snoeberger | T48th, +1
Year: Senior
2021-22 stroke average: 73.0
Fall stroke average: 73.36
Snoeberger, in his fourth year with the Boilers, played every event his freshman and sophomore years. Over the summer, Snoeberger advanced to the Round of 32 at the US Amateur. The tournament is considered the leading annual golf tournament in the country for amateurs.
Andrew Farraye | T55th, +2
Year: Fifth-year
2021-22 stroke average: 73.41
Fall stroke average: 74
Farraye is Purdue’s most tenured golfer going into his fifth year with the program. He played the best golf of his career at the end of last spring, placing top-20 in three-straight events. He was named to the Big Ten’s All-Academic Team and was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar for the 2021-22 season.