Two Purdue golfers received all-conference honors Wednesday afternoon.
Senior Joe Weiler and junior Cole Bradley were named to the All-Big Ten second team, according to a tweet from the men's golf team.
This is 10th consecutive year that the program put a golfer on the conference lists, and the first time two players have made it since 2017, according to a Purdue Athletics press release.
Weiler, who was all-conference first team last season, finished in a tie for second in the individual standings at the Big Ten Championships last weekend. He leads the team in stroke average, and owns the fourth and fifth lowest averages in program history, according to the release.
The second-team inclusion is Bradley's first as a Purdue golfer, although he made the conference's all-academic team for the 2019-20 season.
The duo is waiting on word from the NCAA about selection to the Regional Tournament. Purdue was on the fringe of the tournament before the Big Ten Championship, and needed a strong finish in the conference tournament to solidify a national seed, according to another Athletics press release issued after the tournament.
The team's seventh-place finish may not have been enough to secure its spot, but Weiler and Bradley could be selected as individual competitors, the release states.
The NCAA Regional selection show begins Wednesday at 2 p.m.