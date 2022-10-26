Men’s golf wrapped up its fall season with a fourth-place finish at the Isleworth Collegiate on Tuesday.
The Boilermakers finished the tournament shooting 2 under par at 862. They were in fifth place at the end of the first day, but were able to climb to third place on Day Two before dropping down to fourth on Day Three. They shot 291, 283 and 288 as a team.
The team led the competition in eagles with three. Two of those eagles came from junior Herman Sekne on the seventh hole. Sekne finished fourth out of 78 golfers, shooting 209 and 7 under par.
Sekne shot 68, 67 and 74 over the course of the three day tournament, with the highlight being his 5-under par on Day Two.
Heading into Day Three, Sekne was second overall before an eventual drop to fourth.
The Boilers finished just behind No. 7 Illinois, No. 9 Florida and No. 1 Auburn. The Tigers held the first place spot all three days, with the Gators holding second place and the Illini starting in 10th before jumping up to fifth on Day Two, finally finishing the tournament in third.
Auburn finished 27 under par, shooting 837; Florida shot 15 under par and Illinois shot 7 under par.
Junior Nels Surtani finished second among Purdue golfers and tied for seventh overall, shooting 5-under par at 211. Surtani recorded a 72 on Day One, a 69 on Day Two and a 70 on Day Three.
Sekne and Surtani were the only two Boilermakers to finish in the top 10. Nick Dentino tied for 40th, Peyton Snoeberger tied for 44th and Luke Prall tied for 52nd.
Purdue is done for the fall season and will pick back up in the spring at the Wisconsin Dual on Feb. 3.