The Purdue men’s golf team came back from a five-shot deficit over the last eight holes to secure a one-shot victory at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate Tournament Monday afternoon.
The Boilermakers were 17-under par, trailing Missouri’s 22-under par, heading into the final turn of the tournament. A triple bogey from a Missouri golfer and three Purdue birdies over the last eight holes gave Purdue the victory, and secured sophomore Herman Sekne his first individual tournament victory.
Sekne’s 15-foot birdie putt on the last hole of the day was the clinching shot for both levels of the tournament, a release from Purdue said.
“I’m so proud of the guys this week. We played OK the first two rounds and were within striking distance, then the guys played great today to get it done,” head coach Rob Bradley said after the match. “Herman played outstanding golf, and his putt at the end was obviously huge. It was really nice to see him get his first collegiate win. At the end of the day, this was a total team effort.”
The win is Purdue’s first tournament victory since the Erin Hills Intercollegiate in Wisconsin in October 2019, and its eighth victory under Bradley, the statement said.
The tournament ended up being a runaway dogfight for Purdue and Missouri, as third-place Wisconsin finished the weekend at 11-under par. In addition to Sekne’s finish, senior Joe Weiler finished 10th for his 10th career top-10 finish. He is now tied for 10th place in program history for top-10 tournament finishes.