Purdue won its first tournament since 2021 and toppled a regular contender for the national title on the Ackerman-Allen course.
The Boilers edged out No. 11 Oklahoma by a single stroke after trailing by the same margin that morning.
Teams opted to play 36 holes on Saturday in anticipation of inclement Sunday weather. Play began at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and wrapped up just before 8 p.m. that night.
Herman Sekne became one of five golfers in program history that evening with a trio of tournament wins under his belt. The Oslo, Norway, native tied for first with OU’s Jase Summy and weathered the 36-hole marathon on a cloudless 82-degree day.
“It was a long day, for sure,” Sekne said. “We got to the facility at 7:15 this morning and played until 7:30 (p.m.). Everyone just made sure to stay hydrated out there.”
Sekne carded every round below 70, firing a pair of 69s before surging back in the final round with a 64 to tie for the lead. The junior now claims the most rounds in the 60s of any Boilermaker in program history with 12, doing so in just 24 rounds, according to a Purdue release.
"I'm just really proud of the guys. It was obviously a great week for us," head coach Rob Bradley said in the same release. "Anytime you can take down a great team like Oklahoma, when they played a great final round, says a lot about our team. We had a lot of really big, clutch individual performances up-and-down the lineup, and it was great to see them get rewarded."
In the final round Saturday afternoon, Nick Dentino birdied his last four holes, totalling seven on the front nine for a nine-hole score of 29. Dentino contributed the second-lowest single round score for Purdue and the third-lowest overall for the team, just behind Peyton Snoeberger.
Snoeberger tied for fourth as an individual with a score of seven-under. A bogey-less, five-birdie outing that morning saw the senior in the running for his first individual title, and he even led by a couple strokes for a few holes midway through the final round. But consecutive bogeys on the Ackerman-Allen course’s 17 and 18 pushed him down a couple places behind an unfaltering Sekne and Summy, neither of whom shot above par on a hole to close out the day.
Sekne said he felt like most of his game was consistent to close out the invite and credited sinking a few big-time putts to finishing where he did.
“I feel pretty happy. I played solid today, and it’s been a long time since getting the win,” he said. “I feel like one of the best players in the nation, but I haven’t gotten it done (recently), so it felt good today.”
Purdue hadn’t won an event as a team since the Rich Harvest Intercollegiate in 2021, which also happened to be Sekne's first career individual win. The Boilers finished either second or third in every West Lafayette outing since 2016 but hadn’t won on their home course since the 2011 Boilermaker Invitational, which now-PGA Tour golfer Adam Schenk won.
The weekend win capped off the regular season for Purdue as its next outing will be the Big Ten Championships, starting April 28.
“The win should give us some confidence headed into the postseason,” Sekne said. “We’ll get our practice in and make sure we’re ready.”