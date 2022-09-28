Purdue bounced back from an 18-over-par second round with a 1-over par performance in the final round, jumping three spots ahead.
The men’s golf team finished 27 over par, eighth place out of 16 teams, at the Inverness Intercollegiate Tuesday.
In his first competition after returning from injury, junior Herman Sekne led the Boilermakers with a 2-over-par that tied him for ninth place out of 84 golfers. Sekne’s best round was his final, carding 2 under par.
Besides Sekne, whose worst round was 3 over par, each of Purdue’s five golfers carded either 5 over or 6 over par in the second round. The Boilermakers were the only team in the top 10 to record a score of over 300.
Sekne’s final round, along with junior Nels Surtani’s round, helped propel Purdue to the eighth-place finish. Surtani recorded a 6-over-par and a 5-over-par in his first two rounds, but bounced back with a team-best 3-under-par in his final round, putting him in 42nd place.
Senior Nick Dentino shot a 70 — 1 under par — in his first round and a 71 in his final round. A 77 in the second round pushed him to a 5-over-par finish, tying him for 15th place, his second consecutive top-20 finish.
Senior Peyton Snoeberger, who competed as an individual, tied for 12th overall with a 3-over-par.
Junior Luke Prall finished 12-over par, and fifth-year Andrew Farraye finished 17-over par.
Purdue will have a quick turnaround on Sunday, traveling up to Wisconsin for its second tournament in less than a week.
The team is part of a 15-team field at the Marquette Intercollegiate held at the Milwaukee Country Club. The Boilermakers have participated in this event before, but only when it was hosted at the Erin Hills Golf Course.
The 54-hole event returns to River Hills, Wisconsin, for the first time since 2016, once again in a day-one 36-hole format. Teams will play 18 twice on Sunday and once in the final round Monday.
“We are extremely fortunate to host our home event at Milwaukee Country Club,” Marquette head coach Stephen Bailey said in a Marquette press release. “This iconic venue will provide a memorable experience while proving to be a stern test for some of the top players in college golf.”