For the seventh time in the last eight tournaments, the Purdue men's golf team has been selected for the NCAA Regional Championships announced Wednesday afternoon on the Golf Channel.
The Boilermakers earned the No. 5 seed in the Palm Beach Gardens Regional and will be joined by Vanderbilt, Florida, Notre Dame, Florida State, New Mexico, South Florida, Little Rock, College of Charleston, Indiana, San Diego, Davidson, Loyola Maryland and Charleston Southern at the PGA National Resort, Champion Course from May 16 to 18.
"We're excited to go to West Palm and see how we stack up. Playing at Calusa Pines earlier this year is really going to help us. We played well on Bermuda grass and beat some really good teams and hung with No. 1 Oklahoma in that event, so we know what it takes to play down there," Purdue head coach Rob Bradley said in a news release. "We have a couple of guys in our lineup that either lived in Florida (Andrew Farraye) or went to high school there (Herman Sekne). It's a place that we can be really successful at."
Under Bradley, Purdue is in one of its best stretches in school history, reaching the postseason for the seventh time in eight tournaments, the best stretch for the program since the 1950s and '60s. The Boilermakers' No. 5 seed is its highest regional seed in school history.
"We've had a really nice year and a lot of guys that have played some really solid golf," Bradley added. "We had a disappointing finish at Big Tens, so this is a way to make up for that and to finish off a really good year."
Purdue enters the regional ranked No. 25 in the country, posting six top-five finishes during the season and posting a head-to-head record of 77-36-0 (.681). The Boilermakers won the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate and placed second at the Purdue Fall Invitational and Boilermaker Invitational. Included in its head-to-head record is a 28-9-0 record against Big Ten teams and six wins over teams ranked in the Golfstat top 25.
Purdue's No. 25 ranking is its highest ranking entering regionals since 2002 (21st).
On the individual side, Purdue had three players earn All-Big Ten accolades for the first time since 1981 and two players earning first-team honors since 2000. Herman Sekne and Joe Weiler received first-team recognition, while Cole Bradley was a second-team honoree for the second straight year.