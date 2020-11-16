Purdue alumnus and current PGA Tour pro Tyler Duncan (School of Management, ‘12) participated in the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia this weekend for the first time in his career.
Duncan qualified for the tournament after winning the 2019 RSM Classic in a play-off against fellow Tour member Webb Simpson last November. Duncan finished the first round in Augusta at +5, but had a more even performance on the second day, finishing with five birdies and an overall round score of -1.
Duncan missed the halfway cutline, but will look to build on his performance in Augusta and his 34th place finish at the U.S. Open in September earlier this year. The next tournament in the PGA Tour schedule is the 2020 RSM Classic, which Duncan won last year.
Duncan joins fellow Purdue graduate Joe Campbell in the short list of former Boilermakers to participate in the biggest tournament in professional golf.