Sophomore Herman Sekne’s second straight tournament victory helped propel the Purdue men’s golf team to a runner-up finish at its home invitational Tuesday afternoon.
Sekne was named Big Ten Men’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday afternoon for the second week in a row for his performance in the tournament. It is his second career honor.
His seven-stroke victory capped a 5-under par team-wide performance from the Boilermakers, who finished one stroke behind Indiana to end their fall season with another top three finish in the Purdue Fall Invite.
Purdue has ended three of its four tournaments this fall in the top three teams, highlighted by a first-place finish at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate on Oct. 4.
Sekne is the first Boiler golfer to win consecutive events since William Sjaichudin won three straight tournaments in the 2010 season. Sekne shot an 11-under 205 through the three rounds of competition, led the field in birdies with 16 and was one of eight players to shoot an eagle.
His efforts were backed up by senior Joe Weiler, who tied for third in the individual standings and second in birdies with 14. Purdue and Indiana were the only teams with multiple players in the top 10 individuals.
Purdue also found success with players competing as individuals. Sophomore Nels Surtani placed a career-best third with a 3-under 213 score through the three rounds.
The fall golf season has concluded. Purdue opens its spring season at the Big Ten Match Play Championships in February, a Purdue press release said.