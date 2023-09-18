A rainy Sunday cost the men's golf team a chance at redemption, as the final day of the Olympia Fields Invitational was canceled. Purdue finished 11th in a field that included many of the best programs in the country.
The Boilers ended round one in eighth place, but at the last few holes, the team struggled and slipped down into eleventh. The score after round two was a 287, the team shooting a 13 above par.
Purdue finished the tournament with a score of thirteen over par, tying with Pepperdine just below the top ten.
Freshman Sam Easterbrook shot his career best during the second round with a 69. He finished the tournament at T60.
Senior Herman Sekne performed the best of the Boilers. He finished tied for thirteenth in the field, shooting a score of one under par.
The team will head to Sunset Ridge Country Club on September 25th.