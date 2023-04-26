Purdue’s male club swingers will need to outshoot a trio of conference squads that have bested the Boilers all season if they’re to start the postseason with a bang.
No. 36 Purdue will compete for a Big Ten Men’s Golf championship this weekend in Galloway Township, New Jersey.
The Boilers are a contender to bring home hardware from the event, owning the third-best ranking, but will have to beat out more highly-rated squads in No. 3 Illinois, No. 25 Ohio State and No. 28 Northwestern.
Purdue has competed with at least one school in this group on five separate occasions this season, finishing behind them every time.
The most common opponent for the black and gold has been Ohio State, which has had three competitions in common with the Boilers. The first one, the Puerto Rico Classic, featured the largest margin between the teams as the Buckeyes finished fifth over Purdue at 10th. Ohio State was inferior to their Big Ten counterparts at the others, finishing one spot better than Purdue twice.
In one competition that saw the Boilers competing alongside Illinois and Northwestern, Purdue was once again the inferior by just a single place.
Those competition finishes paint a similar picture to the rankings, slotting the Boilers into the same competitive tier as their conference-mates but at a slightly lower level.
Still, the razor-thin results at three of the five competitions show that the Boilers can compete. Purdue lost to their rivals by a total of 22 strokes out of over 5,000 taken by the Big Ten squads at the Isleworth Collegiate, Inverness Intercollegiate and the Calusa Cup.
The Boilermakers may not have a close finish with Northwestern to hang their hats on, but they do have an advantage at the top of their five-man lineup in junior Herman Sekne.
Sekne slots in as the No. 21 male golfer in the country, according to golfstat.com, well ahead of Northwestern’s David Nyfjall at No. 77. Sekne, already among the best clubbers in Big Ten history, may allow the Boilers to pull off a surprise if he is able to turn in an elite performance. He has finished in the top 10 at six of his team’s eight events this season.
The championships will waste no time in getting started, teeing off at 9 a.m. on Friday.