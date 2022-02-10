The women’s golf team will travel back to the sunshine state on Sunday to compete in the Columbia Classic for the first time in school history.
Purdue will be back at full strength for the match, as sophomore Ashley Kozlowski and junior Kan Bunnabodee return to the starting five.
Just three days before the team was scheduled to head to Palm Harbor, Florida for the Big Ten Match Play Championships, Kozlowski tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to join them. At the same time, Bunnabodee was dealing with an ankle injury and was unable to play in the season opener.
Last fall, in each the four events Purdue participated in, the team’s top finisher was either Bunnabodee or Kozlowski.
Despite missing two of their best players, Purdue still managed a second-place finish in the tournament and played a competitive match against Northwestern in the championship round.
“We were short-handed (without them) for sure,” head coach Devon Brouse said. “Would it have made a difference? Who’s to say?”
In the upcoming Columbia Classic at the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida, Purdue will face 14 other teams from across the nation in a 36-hole event. Teams will include four Ivy league schools, three fellow Big Ten schools in the midwest and last year’s NCAA championship runner-up, Oklahoma State.
The Purdue men’s golf team will head down to even lower latitudes this weekend to participate in the Puerto Rico Classic for the 23rd consecutive year.
Purdue’s involvement with this event coincides with the arrival of coach Devon Brouse to the Boilermaker’s golf program in 1998. Formerly the coach of North Carolina State University, Brouse played an integral role in founding the event in 1993.
Purdue is the only team other than East Tennessee State that has made over 20 appearances without a first or second place finish.
The Boilers look to change that this year, coming off a strong 2021 fall season that included a win at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate and top three finishes in all but one of their four events.
The Puerto Rico Classic is seeing a venue change this year, moving from the River Course at the Rio Mar to the Coco Beach Golf Club, site of the Puerto Rico Open PGA Tour event.
All rounds of both events on Feb. 13-15 can be tracked live on golfstat.com. Times are still to be determined for competitive play.