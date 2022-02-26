The Big Ten Swim and Dive Championships started with a tribute to each of the teams' senior swimmers and divers and ended with Purdue coming in fifth, just eight and half points behind Wisconsin after Friday night's races.
After the first event, 1650 Freestyle, Purdue junior Blake Ratliff and senior Brett Riley swam in the C finals for the 200 Backstroke. Strong showings from Wisconsin’s Jacob Newmark and Jekel Wesley in the A heat further stretched out Wisconsin's lead on Purdue, while Northwestern managed to push Purdue down to fifth.
The 100 Freestyle followed, with Purdue Junior Keelan Hart and senior Nicholas Sherman taking the first and second in the C heat, 17th and 18th overall.
“Boiler up” chants filled the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center as the swimmers approached the platform for the A heat.
Freshman Brady Samuels took an early lead, holding first in the first split. However, the freshman faded back to fifth, just ahead of senior and Olympian Nikola Aćin. Ohio State ended up with a clean sweep, taking first, second and third.
“I wouldn’t say satisfied, but I was happy with the time,” said Samuels. “I would have liked to get a medal, but I’ve got a few more years for that.”
The 200 Breaststroke featured sophomores Coleman Modglin and Andrew Alders. Modglin finished in the top 10 for the event, while Alders took 19th. Strong times from Northwestern saw Purdue fall back into sixth after the event.
Minnesota swimmer Maxwell McHugh had a distinguished showing, breaking the meet and national records in 200 Breaststroke, with a time of 1:49.45.
Four Boilermaker swimmers competed in the 200 Butterfly. Junior Skyler Younkin finished highest of the group at 14th.
Arguably the most important event of the night for Purdue, the platform dive was next. Purdue freshman and Olympian Tyler Downs looked set to win the event after finishing first in prelims, while fellow freshman Jordan Rzepka finished eighth.
It was Rzepka who came out strong, however, taking an early lead with an impressive 80 point dive. In round five, after a lackluster fourth, the diver came back strong with an 83.5 point dive.
Downs struggled to maintain the same lead he showed in the morning's prelims event. A low-scoring first dive compounded itself as the diver failed to recoup the lost points, finishing in fifth with 428.70 points.
Rzepka stole the show with his final dive. Attempting one of the highest difficulty dives of the meet, a 3.8, he completed the dive cleanly, leading to an event high 100.70 point dive. The crowd leapt off their seats as the score was announced.
“That is one of my better dives,” Rzepka said. “I’m fairly confident in that dive, that is why I put it last. I just went up there, shut my brain off, which is what you have to do in diving, and executed.”
Rzepka shot into second place in the final standings and earned himself All-Big Ten Second Team honors. He's shooting for gold in the platform dive later in the season, he said.
Purdue competed in the second heat of the 400 Freestyle Relay with Michigan, Indiana and Ohio State to finish the meet.
Purdue was in fourth from the beginning of the race, holding close behind the other teams as Samuels took the stage for the final leg, a second behind then-third place Michigan. Samuels propelled through the water in his best performance of the night. The freshman carried Purdue to a third place finish, winning bronze in the relay.
With the strong performance in the relay, Purdue secured a fifth-place finish for the meet.
“We were losing, and I knew it was a big swim,” Samuels said, "but I like the pressure.”
FINAL SCORES
1. Indiana University 1499.5
2. Ohio State University 1406.5
3. University of Michigan 1056.5
4. University of Wisconsin, Madison 869.5
5. Purdue University 821
6. Northwestern University 796
7. University of Minnesota 637
8. Pennsylvania State University 626