Tyler Downs, the 2020 Olympic diver who joined Purdue men’s swimming and diving last year, is not currently a student at Purdue, Ben Turner, the strategic communications officer for the program, said.
Turner didn’t give a reason for the change, but Downs is not listed on the roster of any other college’s swimming and diving roster and has not posted about a transfer or the change in enrollment status on any of his social media accounts.
Downs achieved national recognition after becoming the youngest member of the USA Diving team to compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In his freshman season with the Boilermakers, Downs won a national title in platform diving at NCAA Championships and was an All-American in both the 3-meter diving and platform diving.
“Men’s Swimming & Diving has left the door open for his return,” the sports information director said in a text.