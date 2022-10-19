Purdue swim and dive retained most of its top competitors from last year and returned home for its first home competition this weekend, showcasing the newest lineup.
The Boilermakers are set for a dual matchup against University of Indianapolis on Friday, followed by a meet on Saturday exclusive to Indiana entrants, including Indiana, Ball State and Rose-Hulman.
Both the men’s and women’s teams started their seasons last weekend in Missouri and lost their respective dual meets.
It can be tricky to determine the lineup when it’s the first time the freshmen compete at the collegiate level. Men’s head coach Dan Ross said the coaches used the athletes’ high-school times and scores to help build the lineups for the opening meet.
“The meets over these next two weekends give us the most of the information we need for how to handle racing,” Ross said, “and that’s where they’ll earn their spots in the lineup.”
Ross said he tries to balance the age of his lineup. Every class has a “magic number” of six to 10 swimmers on the team.
“We are graduating some pretty heavy points in the senior class, but hopefully that’s what you do every year,” Ross said. “You (want to) develop (athletes), and you want them to get better and have their best year as a senior as opposed to as a freshman.”
The men’s team took 15th in the NCAA championships last year, supported by its high-placing divers and 400-meter free relay team. From that effort, the Boilers return sophomore diver Jordan Rzepka and the swimmers on the relay team: sophomore Brady Samuels, senior Keelan Hart and fifth-year Nick Sherman.
The women’s team had four divers advance to the championships — sophomore Sophie McAfee, senior Macey Vieta, fifth-year Maggie Merriman and junior Jenna Sonnenberg — all of which are returning this year.
Last weekend against Mizzou, Rzepka won both the one- and three-meter dive while McAfee won the one-meter.