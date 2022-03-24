A program-record 10 Boilermakers are ready to represent Purdue men's swimming and diving in a combined nine events on the national stage of the NCAA Championships this week in Atlanta.
The Boilermakers have multiple entries in all three diving events and a quartet in four of the five relays. The national championship meet begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. with a pair of relays and continues through Saturday night at Georgia Tech's McAuley Aquatic Center, which also served as the host of the women's NCAA Championships last week. The individual events begin with Thursday's prelims. Swimming prelims begin daily at 10 a.m. Diving prelims get underway during the noon hour. Finals sessions begin at 6 p.m.
PURDUE ENTRIES & SCHEDULE AT NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
All Relays are Finals Only again this year
- Nikola Aćin - 50 & 100 Free, 200 & 400 Free Relays, 200 & 400 Medley Relays
- Sam Bennett - 3-Meter Diving
- Ben Bramley - Platform Diving
- Tyler Downs - 1-Meter, 3-Meter, Platform Diving
- Greg Duncan - 1-Meter, 3-Meter Diving
- Keelan Hart - 400 Free & 400 Medley Relays
- Ryan Hrosik - 200 Free & 200 Medley Relays
- Jordan Rzepka - 1-Meter, 3-Meter, Platform Diving
- Brady Samuels - 200 & 400 Free Relays, 200 & 400 Medley Relays
- Nick Sherman - 200 & 400 Free Relays, 200 & 400 Medley Relays.
Wednesday, March 23 - 6 p.m. Relays
- 200 Medley Relay - Sherman, Samuels, Hrosik, Aćin
Thursday, March 24 - 10 a.m. Swimming Prelims, 12:15 p.m. Diving Prelims. 6 p.m. Finals
- 50 Free - Aćin
- 1-Meter Diving - Downs, Duncan, Rzepka
- 200 Free Relay (last event of finals) - Aćin, Hrosik, Samuels, Sherman
Friday, March 25 - 10 a.m. Swimming Prelims, 12:15 p.m. Diving Prelims. 6 p.m. Finals
- 3-Meter Diving - Bennett, Downs, Duncan, Rzepka
- 400 Medley Relay (last event of finals) - Aćin, Sherman, Samuels, Hart
Saturday, March 26 - 10 a.m. Swimming Prelims, 12 p.m. Diving Prelims. 6 p.m. Finals
- 100 Free - Aćin
- Platform Diving - Bramley, Downs, Rzepka
- 400 Free Relay (last event of finals) - Aćin, Hart, Samuels, Sherman
All five of Purdue's divers qualified on the men's side this year. Duncan is closing out his career as a five-time NCAA Championships qualifier (4 for Purdue, 1 for North Carolina). He has joined Brandon Loschiavo (2017-19, 2021), Joey Cifelli (2016-19) and Casey Matthews (2009-10, 2013-14) from the women's program as divers to be four-time NCAAs qualifiers for Purdue. Bramley would also be part of that list had he been able to compete at the Zone C Championships in 2020 prior to the pandemic-related shutdown.
Bennett, Downs and Rzepka all qualified for NCAAs as freshmen. Downs and Rzepka are among an elite group of 23 to qualify in all three events this year. Purdue is one of five teams to have multiple divers that qualified in all three events. The 2017 season marked the last time the Boilermakers had two divers qualify in all three events.
2022 NCAAs QUALIFIERS IN ALL 3 DIVING EVENTS (23)
- Taz Abramowicz, Wisconsin
- Andrew Capobianco, Indiana
- Cameron Cash, Pitt
- Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State
- Tyler Downs, Purdue
- Noah Duperre, Texas
- Mohamed Farouk, Alabama
- Jacob Fielding, Ohio State
- Max Flory, Miami (Fla.)
- Leonardo Garcia, Florida
- Bryden Hattie, Tennessee
- Quinn Henninger, Indiana
- Juan Hernandez, LSU
- Georgi Korovin, USC
- Carlo Lopez, Missouri
- Bjorn Markentin, Arizona
- Dylan Reed, Pitt
- Jordan Rzepka, Purdue
- Carson Tyler, Indiana
- Joseph Victor, Princeton
- Lyle Yost, Ohio State
- Colten Young, Princeton
- Noah Zawadzki, Virginia Tech
Among the Boilermakers' five swimming qualifiers, seniors Nikola Aćin and Nick Sherman both qualified for the third time in their careers. Classmate Ryan Hrosik is also back at NCAAs for the second year in a row. Brady Samuels becomes Purdue's seventh swimmer to qualify as a freshman since 2000.
FRESHMAN SWIMMERS TO QUALIFY FOR NCAAs (Since 2000)
- Tamas Bessenyei - 2001
- Romain Maire - 2005
- Chris Etherington - 2006
- Stephen Seliskar - 2013
- Austin Flager - 2014
- Nikola Aćin - 2019
- Brady Samuels - 2022
All relays are finals-only events again this year. Purdue qualified in a team-record four relays for the second year in a row. The 200 medley relay was moved from Friday to Wednesday this year. That also shifted the 400 medley relay to Friday. The new relay schedule emulates what many conferences utilize at their championship meets. The Boilermakers earned honorable mention All-America accolades in two different relays — the medleys in 2019 and the freestyles in 2021 — the last two time the NCAA Championships have been held. The 2019 meet marked the first time Purdue earned All-America honors in two different relays in the same season. This year, Purdue won multiple relay medals at the Big Tens Championships for the first time since 2003, setting a team record in the 400 free relay in the process. The Boilermakers also posted top-four times in team history in the other four relays, including another NCAA automatic qualifying time (A Cut) and bronze medal in the 200 free relay.
The Boilermakers' 10 qualifiers matches a program record from 2014 and 2015. Multiple Purdue divers have qualified for NCAAs each of the last nine years the meet has been held. Purdue has finished among the top 25 in the team scoring at the NCAA Championships 13 times since 2005. The Boilermakers placed 13th in 2009, 2010 and 2017, winning multiple national titles in diving all three years. Last season, Brandon Loschiavo accounted for the Purdue men's 12th NCAA title in a diving event, teaming with Ben Bramley for a 1-2 finish on the tower. It was the first 1-2 showing by any school in a diving event since Auburn did likewise on the tower in 2005. It was also a big reason why Purdue finished 17th in the team scoring.