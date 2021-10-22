The Purdue swimming and diving team looks forward to facing Notre Dame after placing first at the 12-school Indiana Intercollegiate last Saturday.
The event took place one day after Minnesota proved victorious at Purdue, an outcome head coach Dan Ross attributed to the team’s lack of racing experience.
“(Minnesota) punched us in the face,” Ross said. “We didn’t handle it great.”
The loss didn’t seem to affect the Boilermakers as they picked themselves up and got first in the intercollegiate match.
“There was a lot of energy in the building,” Ross said. “It was one of the biggest crowds we have had in a long time.
“Our guys responded both physically, emotionally and as a team really well.”
Purdue finished 17th last year at the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship, falling to an assortment of talented teams. This season, Purdue has been able to overcome the loss of three graduating seniors with the recent success of the current Boilermaker senior class.
The new freshmen, including Brady Samuels, Tyler Downs, Idris Muhammad and Connor McCarthy, have been pushing past the reputation of the seniors and making a name of their own in the Big Ten landscape.
“I am really excited that we got some guys that have earned themselves into the lineup, which is not easy,” Ross said.
This early meet will serve as an opportunity for Purdue’s coaches to learn more about their group of underclassmen and their roster in general.
“We got better over the weekend and learned a lot of things,” Ross said. “We got a lot of information because we have a lot of young guys.”
Notre Dame’s head swimming and diving coach, who was accused of allegedly “degrading and demoting” a female assistant during her pregnancy, resigned from his position in early October, according to the South Bend Tribune. Notre Dame’s roster was able to succeed Saturday despite the coaching vacancy, taking 2-0 victories in both their men’s and women’s meets.
The individual members of Purdue’s team still look to improve themselves and the team around them.
“I know as a team we have big goals,” sophomore long distance swimmer Aaron Frollo said, “I feel like I have grown having that one year down. It’ll be up to me to lead these freshmen.”
Both the men's and women's teams will head to South Bend to face off against Notre Dame in a wide variety of swimming and diving events Friday at 5 p.m.