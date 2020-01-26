Event victories for Ben Bramley, Nick McDowell and Emily Meaney highlighted Purdue swimming & diving’s dual meet losses at nationally ranked Indiana on Saturday.
Bramley and Meaney teamed up for a sweep of the platform events. Bramley won by 67.35 points as the only Boilermaker competing in the men’s event. He posted a winning score of 339.30. The sophomore’s victory marked the sixth straight year that the Purdue men have won on 10-meter vs. the Hoosiers.
Meaney led the way as the Boilermakers swept the top four places in the women’s event. Her winning score of 301.65 was only 2 points shy of her team season best. Maggie Merriman took second with a season-best and Zone-qualifying score of 268.20. Maycey Vieta placed third and later led the way as part of Purdue’s 2-3-4-5 finish on 1-meter.
McDowell won the 500 freestyle for his seventh individual event victory of the season, tops among the Boilermaker swimmers. The senior posted a winning time of 4:29.26. He also won the 1,000 free in Bloomington two years ago.
Freshman Sylvia Kobylak posted another NCAA provisional qualifying time (B Cut) in her main event, the 200 breaststroke. Her time of 2:12.87 was just .05 hundredths of a second off her team season best from the Purdue Invitational. She was runner-up in Saturday’s race after being out touched by .69 hundredths of a second.
Claire Abbasse (50 and 100 Free), Michael Juengel (100 and 200 Back), Natalie Myers (200 Back, 400 IM) and Maizie Seidl (200 and 500 Free) joined Kobylak (100 and 200 Breast) and McDowell (500 and 1,000 Free) as Boilermakers to be Purdue’s top finishers in multiple individual events Saturday.
The men’s 200 medley relay team of Michael Juengel, Trent Pellini, Ryan Hrosik and Nikola Aćin opened the meet with a time of 1:28.90. That ranks as Purdue’s second best of the season in that event. The women’s 200 medley relay (1:42.48) and men’s 400 free relay (3:01.72) teams also accounted for season bests for those quartets that made up the relay Saturday.
The Boilermakers close out their dual meet schedules next weekend when they host Minnesota and Northwestern for the annual Big Ten Triple Duals. The two-day meet begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Purdue’s seniors will be recognized Saturday at 11:30 a.m. prior to the meet beginning at noon.