Freshman diver Tyler Downs earned a top-3 spot in the 3-meter diving portion of USA Diving's Winter National Showcase, according to a Purdue Press Release.
✅ Two 90-Point Dives✅ 57-Point Improvement on His List Score✅ Another 🥇 on 3-Meter on a National StageImpressive night for @_TylerDowns. Greg & Emily were also Top 10 Thursday at Winter Nationals. #BoilerUp #GoldLivesHere https://t.co/AOTc3rk7DI— Purdue Diving (@PurdueDivers) December 17, 2021
Downs hit two 90-point dives in the final round of the competition set in Bloomington, IN, a 57-point improvement over his original list score. They earned him his third straight day of gaining a medal in a 3-meter diving event.
Senior Greg Duncan earned a top-5 ranking on the 3-meter alongside Downs, while senior Emily Pfeiffer continued to build her All-American resume with a top-10 spot on the 1-meter. Pfeiffer and Duncan have earned a combined four All-American selections in three different events during their time at Purdue. All three divers qualified as Olympians for the 2021 edition of the games last July.
The former Olympian will now have the chance to represent the United States on the international stage for the second time in the span of one year at the International Swimming Federation World Diving Championships in Fukuoka, Japan this May. Downs placed 23rd in the men's 3m springboard event in early-August
The Diving Winter Nationals will continue through Saturday at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center in Bloomington starting at 10 a.m. Pfeiffer and Downs will each compete in one more event, while nine other Purdue swimmers will try to earn a spot of their own in four different events.