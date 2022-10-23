Purdue swim and dive cleaned up over the weekend, continuing a 21-year dominant streak at the Indiana Intercollegiates home meet.
The Boilermakers kicked off the weekend with a dual meet Friday evening against Indianapolis, winning 27 of the 32 events. The next day, the Boilermakers brought in six more Indiana schools and still took first by a large margin.
Purdue has won the Indiana Intercollegiates every year of its existence since 2001, winning the event by as much as 700 points one year, and often by more than 500. This year, the women won by 290 and the men won by just over 200.
“The goal for this weekend is always just to have fun,” sophomore Maggie Love said. “It’s really nice because I’m from Indiana, so I always get to see my friends that I swam with in high school.”
Love was the only swimmer to win multiple individual events on both days.
On Friday, she participated in four events — 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard individual medley and two different relays — and won them all. On Saturday, she went three-for-three in her events, taking first in two individual events and a relay.
Both of Purdue’s dive teams swept the board on Saturday, with sophomore Jordan Rzepka and freshman Daryn Wright winning both the 1-meter and 3-meter events in the men’s and women’s competitions respectively.
Sophomore Brady Samuels won his two individual sprint events on Friday and picked up another first place in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday. Last year, Samuels set three program freshman records and was on the NCAA championships 200-meter relay team.
The college swim and dive season spans the fall and winter months; the meets that count come at the end with the Big Ten and NCAA championships.
“Most of my goals (for the season) come in February and March,” Samuels said. “Honestly, I’m just working on the little things in meets like this, hopefully everything clicks (around March) and we see some good results.”
Four freshmen won their first individual events as Boilermakers on Saturday. Many of Purdue’s relay teams were divided by class, which Samuels said are competitive and the teammates exchange “a lot of smack talk.”
“Our freshmen have been doing a really great job so far by getting the team up and racing. ... Obviously no one wants to lose to a freshman,” Love said. “They’ve definitely been challenging our upperclassmen. Brinly (Hardy) has been doing a really great job and Ashley (Lund)’s been doing really well.”
Although she won out in her events, Love said she wasn’t feeling 100% on Saturday.
“We raced last night and we also raced last weekend. When we warmed up this morning from 9 to 10 (a.m.), I felt absolutely awful,” she said. “But our coaches always tell us even if you feel awful, just pretend that you feel fine and you’ll swim OK.”
Purdue swim and dive parts ways until its next home invite in mid-Novemember.