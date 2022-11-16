Purdue kicked off its midweek invitational Wednesday morning, setting 15 lifetime bests in the men’s preliminaries and sending 38 total athletes to the finals later that evening.
Boilermakers won both diving events on the first day: the 1-meter in men’s and 3-meter in women’s. Sophomore Sophie McAfee claimed first in the 3-meter, while sophomores Jordan Rzepka and Sam Bennett went one and two, respectively, in the short height for the men’s team.
Nick Sherman won his first career event in the 200-yard individual medley with a from-behind finish in the last heat of the finals. Earlier that day in the prelims, the fifth-year broke his own school record in the event with a time of 1:42.90.
Sherman said they’ll probably leave his name tag as it is up on the record board, but hopes when they take the now-beaten time card down, he’ll get to take it home.
“It’s super humbling, I wouldn’t be able to do it without my training partners and coaches along the way,” Sherman said. “We got our butts kicked the first eight weeks of the semester and it sucked, but it’s all starting to pay off now.”
Sophomore Hannah Hill won her heat in the 50-yard freestyle finals after topping the six teammates who all recorded personal best times in the prelims that morning. Hill was also part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team, which picked up a third-place finish and a tenth-best program time.
The relay’s leadoff swimmer, sophomore Maggie Love, led the way with a 22.96 split in her first of three events that evening. Love picked up a sixth place finish in the 200-yard IM and was the second swimmer in the 400-yard medley relay.
Love said the 200-yard IM is one of her favorite events to watch, although she’s usually racing it. Every swimmer showcases four different strokes for two laps each, giving the race more variety than the others.
She said her favorite segment of the race is probably backstroke or breaststroke, and it’s usually where she can make up the most time.
Sophomores Brady Samuels and Idris Muhammed each found themselves in the fastest finals heat, posting a 19.58 and 19.71, good for second and fourth respectively. Muhammed was one of the Boilers who swam a personal best in the first day of the meet, and Samuels achieved a season-best time.
With 12 events done and 30 more to go in the next two days, the men find themselves in second — trailing Louisville by 86 — while the women claim third behind Louisville and Northwestern.
Purdue swim and dive announced a few time changes affecting the next two days of competition.