Purdue Diving Coach Adam Soldati won the Big Ten Men’s Diving Coach of the Year award for the 11th time in his career, according to a press release by Purdue Athletics.
In his 17 seasons at Purdue, Soldati won the award eight times for his work with the men and three times with the women, which is believed to be the second most in conference history, according to the press release. He has received the honor more times than any other active coach.
The award came after freshman diver Tyler Downs won the national title for platform on Sunday. Alongside Downs, fifth-year Greg Duncan and freshman Jordan Rzepka earned All-American accolades as championship finalists.
Downs, who placed in the top six in three events at the Big Ten championships, finished top 10 in the same three events at the NCAA Championships. He joins Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco as the only other diver to accomplish the feat this season.
Rzepka finished top 10 in two events, the 1-meter and platform, in his first ever NCAA championships. In the Big Ten championship, Rzepka won silver in the platform dive after an event high 100.70-point dive.
Duncan concluded his college career finishing top eight in springboards. He finished top five on the springboards earlier in the year at the Big Ten championships.
Senior Ben Bramley finished top 10 on the tower and freshman Sam Bennett finished one point shy of scoring at 17th.
Purdue sent four women to the NCAA championship, all qualifying for the respective events. Most notable of which was senior Maggie Merriman, finishing fifth on platform.