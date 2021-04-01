Purdue men’s diving coach Adam Soldati won his 10th career Big Ten Diving Coach of the Year award Tuesday afternoon, following the team’s finish at the NCAA championships over the weekend.
The men’s diving program earned its 13th title — its eighth under Soldati — and a 1-2 finish by senior Brandon Loschiavo and junior Ben Bramley on the diving tower at the meet.
Soldati was recognized as the Coach of the Year after the Boilermakers scored in all three diving events at NCAAs for the 10th year in his tenure. His 10 career Big Ten Diving Coach of the Year honors are most among the league’s active coaches.
In Soldati’s 16 seasons at Purdue, he has won the award seven times for his work with the men and three times with the women, including an honor last season. Soldati’s 10 total awards are the second most in conference history, behind only Indiana coach Jeff Huber’s 13. The Big Ten’s end-of-the-year awards for swimming and diving were established for the women in 1984 and 1987 for the men.
Loschiavo capped his college career with a breakthrough victory on the tower, becoming Purdue’s fourth NCAA diving champion after David Boudia, Casey Matthews and Steele Johnson. Boudia and Johnson are both Olympic athletes, and are seeking a trip to Tokyo this summer.
Loschiavo entered the meet as a three-time Big Ten champion and a USA Diving national champion in 10-meter events, but had not qualified for the championship final at NCAAs since his freshman year in 2017.
Bramley joined Loschiavo on the top spots on the podium. Their 1-2 feat had not been accomplished by a set of teammates in any men’s diving event at NCAAs since 2007. They also won gold and bronze on the platform at the Big Ten Championships in February.
While the accomplishments of the Purdue women were not factored into the voting this week, the Boilermakers also had a strong showing in the women’s platform at NCAAs this season.
Sophomore Maycey Vieta, junior Maggie Merriman and senior Emily Bretscher all finished among the top seven in the championship final of the event. A trio of Purdue divers in the platform final at NCAAs had also been achieved by the Purdue men in 2011 and 2015 – years that Soldati also received a Coach of the Year award.
Purdue divers accounted for 52 points at the men’s NCAA Championships this year, good for fourth most at the meet. The Boilermakers finished 17th overall in the team scoring thanks to those points, the program’s ninth top-20 finish since 2005.