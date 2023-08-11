The return of the women’s Big Ten Championships to the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center and the three-day, co-ed Purdue Invitational being held in November for the third season in a row headline Purdue swimming & diving’s 2023-24 schedules.
The Boilermakers have eight home meets on their schedule, according to a news release. Six of the seven home weekends feature multiple days of action.
A notable name has been added to Purdue’s first large meet of the season. The in-state showcase on Oct. 21 will be known as the Dan Ross Indiana Intercollegiate going forward, with the moniker recognizing the longtime head coach of the Boilermakers who retired in June after 42 years as a staff member.
Ross introduced the Indiana Intercollegiates meet for the 2001-02 season as the Boilermakers moved into the Burke Aquatic Center. For more than 20 years, Ross’ inclusive philosophy has led to the meet annually featuring a bevy of Indiana-based teams of all sizes and divisions (NCAA and NAIA) – all competing alongside each other on an October Saturday at one of the state’s premier facilities.
The women are set to host the Big Ten Championships (Feb. 21-24) for the first time since 2017 and fourth time since the Burke Aquatic Center opened. The men have also hosted four times since 2002, most recently in 2022.
Meanwhile, the three-day, six-session Purdue Invitational (Nov. 16-18) is being held for a third consecutive season for the first time ever. It’s back to a Thursday to Saturday schedule this year after featuring a full weekday slate last season due in part to a home football game Saturday.
The Boilermakers are set to host the midseason showcase for the 11th time as a co-ed meet since the Burke Aquatic Center opened. The Purdue Invite was also held in November of 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022. It debuted as a men’s only meet in November 2003. Louisville, Northwestern, Missouri State, Illinois, Illinois State, Southern Illinois, Marshall and McKendree are expected to have student-athletes in attendance. The Purdue men have won the meet last two seasons.
It’s also the Boilermakers’ turn in the triennial rotation to host the two-day Big Ten Triple Duals and Quad. Minnesota, Northwestern and the Iowa women will visit West Lafayette for the final weekend (Feb. 2-3) of racing before the Big Ten Championships. Purdue’s Senior Day ceremony will be held before the Saturday morning session.
The home-opening weekend (Oct. 20-21) and the first weekend of November (Nov. 3-4) also feature action on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. UIndy is the opponent for the home opener again on Friday, Oct. 20. The Greyhound men won the NCAA Division II national title and the women finished second nationally last year. Oakland and the Rutgers women are in town two weeks later.
Purdue also hosts Missouri and the Illinois women on Saturday, Jan. 13 for a one-day dual. Both opponents return the trip following visits from the Boilermakers a year ago.
The men’s Big Ten Championships and NCAA Championships will both be contested at familiar aquatic centers this season. Ohio State is hosting the conference meet and the IU Natatorium in Downtown Indianapolis serves as the host of NCAAs. After the cancellation in March 2020, the national championship meet has not been held in the state’s largest facility since the men’s meet in 2017. Ohio State also hosted the men’s Big Ten Championships during the pandemic-impacted 2021 campaign and should be in line to host the women’s meet next year.
SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
• Home meets: 8 (6 co-ed)
• Season Opener: at Notre Dame (Oct. 13)
• Home Opener: UIndy make the trip up again for the first Friday of the home season (Oct. 20)
• Senior Day: Day 2 of the Big Ten Triple Duals/Quad as Purdue hosts the annual two-day meet with Minnesota, Northwestern and Iowa for the first time since January 2020 (Feb. 2-3)
• Purdue Invitational on the schedule for the third year in a row, fourth time since 2019 (Nov. 16-18)
• Dan Ross Indiana Intercollegiate: Boilermakers host schools from around the state for large Saturday meet (Oct. 21)
• Co-Ed Meets Featuring a Women’s Triple Dual: Boilermakers host Oakland and Rutgers (Nov. 3-4), Missouri and Illinois (Jan. 13)
CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON
• Big Ten Championships: Women at Purdue’s Burke Aquatic Center (Feb. 21-24), Men at Ohio State (Feb. 28-March 2)
• Zone C Diving Championships: Louisville hosts co-ed NCAA Championships qualifier (March 14-16)
• CSCAA National Invitational Championships (March 14-16 in Ocala, Florida)
• NCAA Championships: Georgia hosts Women (March 20-24), Indiana Sports Commission hosts Men in Indy (March 27-30)
NATIONALS DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON
• USA Swimming’s Toyota U.S. Open: Selected men race in Greensboro, N.C. (Nov. 30-Dec. 3)
• USA Diving Winter Nationals: Annual end of year showcase in Knoxville, Tenn. (Nov. 28-Dec. 6)
• CSCAA Open Water Nationals: Selected Men & Women race outdoors in South Florida (Dec. 17)
LONG COURSE TIME TRIALS FOR OPPORTUNITIES TO ACHIEVE OLYMPIC TRIALS CUTS
• Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Burke Aquatic Center
• Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Burke Aquatic Center (Primarily Women)
• Sunday, March 3 in Columbus, Ohio (Primarily Men)
2023 PURDUE INVITATIONAL FIELD
• Co-Ed: Purdue, Louisville, Northwestern, Missouri State, Southern Illinois, McKendree
• Women: Illinois, Illinois State, Marshall
2023 DAN ROSS INDIANA INTERCOLLEGIATE FIELD (More TBA)
• Co-Ed: Purdue, Ball State, IUPUI, Southern Indiana, Anderson, Bethel, Franklin, Indiana Wesleyan, Rose-Hulman
• Men: Wabash
ALL HOME MEETS
• Oct. 20: UIndy
• Oct. 21: Dan Ross Indiana Intercollegiate
• Nov. 3-4: Two-day dual vs. Oakland (Co-Ed) & Rutgers (Women)
• Nov. 16-18: Purdue Invitational
• Jan. 13: Missouri (Co-Ed) & Illinois (Women)
• Feb. 2-3: Two-day Big Ten Triple Duals/Quad: Minnesota (Co-Ed), Northwestern (Co-Ed) & Iowa (Women)
• Feb. 21-24: Women’s Big Ten Championships
• March 2-3: Women’s Boiler-Make-It NCAA Last Chance