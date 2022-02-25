Coming into day two of the finals of the Big Ten Men's Swim and Dive Championships Friday evening, Purdue had 288.5 points and was holding onto a narrow 10.5 point lead for fourth place over Wisconsin.
The top three schools, Ohio State, Indiana and Michigan, were in command of the board after the first day's events — the third-place Wolverines had 408 points entering the afternoon — and the event had changed to a "best of the rest" battle for fourth.
By the end of the 400-yard individual medley, the evening's second finals event, the Boilermakers had ceded the lead to the Badgers, and Wisconsin spent the rest of the night extending the gap.
The crowd constantly swung between pin-drop quiet in the moments before each race and deafening cheers in the final lengths, creating an electric atmosphere in the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.
The general din "gets you super pumped," during the races, senior Nikola Aćin said after the races.
"I love it, to be honest," Aćin said.
The teams could be heard chanting "Go" every time their swimmer surfaced between strokes in the breaststroke races and legs of the individual medley. One could wonder about whether swimmers might time their strokes to those chants, or whether the overlapping "Gos" could mess up their timing.
"Not really," senior Brett Riley said about that possibility after the races. "I just breaststroke."
Purdue's best individual heat finish in the lanes came in the C finals of the 200-yard freestyle race from Aćin, who won the heat, placing 17th overall. His 1:36.79 time was .55 seconds faster than his preliminary time and 1.64 slower than the season best set by senior Nicholas Sherman.
"This morning I was really shooting for top 16," Aćin said of his performance in the morning's preliminary races. A top 16 finish would have put him in the B finals heat. "I will say I made the best of it, got the points for the team."
The Boilermakers' best overall swimming podium finish came from Riley in the 400-yard medley, where he placed sixth overall with a time of 3:47.48, .07 faster than the season best he set at the Purdue Invite in November.
Michigan sophomore Jacob Mitchell shot to second place in the event after dropping a huge 4.53 seconds, only .28 behind senior Jared Daigle, his teammate, in first place.
In the diving, freshman Jordan Rzepka was in a tight battle with Indiana's Andrew Capobianco through the first two dives for first place. A splashy entry on his third dive earned him a 54.25 after a 76.50 and 81.60, which dropped him down to fifth place for the next two rounds.
"I started off very strong, so that missing there didn't really hinder my mindset too much," Rzepka said. "I saw everyone was doing pretty well, but I knew I was still in it for sure just because I had started off so strong."
A sixth-round dive score of 95.55 — the highest score of the event — catapulted him back up to first before Capobianco landed a 93.81 to take the victory. Fifth-year Greg Duncan took fourth and freshman Tyler Downs took sixth, which helped the Boilermakers gain back serious ground on the Badgers, who had no divers in the final. After the event, Purdue was 13.5 points behind with just the 200 Freestyle relay to go.
A third-place finish for the relay team pulled the Boilermakers within 8 points, effectively ending the night with a flip-flop in positions and gap for the Boilers and Badgers from the day before.
The relay team's strong finish also qualified it for the NCAA Championships in Atlanta in March, Aćin said. The swimmers finished the event with a time of 1:16.85, only 1.57 seconds behind Ohio State's meet-record breaking first place finish of 1:15.29.
"Coming into this meet, we were expected to do big things," Aćin said. "I think we just scratched the surface, to be honest."
"I'm glad we qualified for NCAAs, we've got three weeks to work on some details."
Purdue returns to the pool Saturday morning to resume the fight for fourth place. The preliminary races will begin at 10 a.m. in the Burke Aquatic Center, and the day's events can be streamed on BTN+.