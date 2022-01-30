The Boilermaker women's and men's swimming teams came away with a win against Illinois and a loss against Northwestern and Minnesota, respectively, splitting a weekend in two schools.
Though they couldn't manage a victory against two Big Ten schools, Purdue's performance in Minneapolis was highlighted by event wins from five different Boilermakers. Senior freestyler Nikola Aćin, a former 100-meter freestyle All-American and qualifier for Serbia's 4x100m Olympic team, took the top spot in the 50m and 100m events in both days of the event.
The former Big Ten silver medalist also anchored the 200m freestyle relay, beating out Northwestern's Michael Linnihan by a full second in the relay's last leg. Linnihan made his collegiate debut at the Purdue invitational in mid-November, qualifying for the finals in the 50m freestyle and 100m fly events.
The women's team took a 188-111 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini back in West Lafayette on senior day behind wins from freshman freestyler Hannah Hill, sophomore breaststroke swimmer Masy Folcik and junior freestyler Lindsay Turner.
Purdue swimmers alternated places in the women's 100-meter breaststroke event, with the Boilermakers taking the first, third and fifth spots while Illinois took second, fourth and sixth. Folcik, a U.S. Olympic team trials qualifier for the 100m breaststroke, finished two seconds faster than Illinois junior Divya Kale. Kale barely edged out Purdue sophomore and Oklahoma native Angelina Rossi by 0.26 seconds, times that seemed to reflect the extremely close race between some of the most competitive swimmers in the Big Ten.
Junior freestyler Rachel Young barely proved victorious as Purdue's anchor in the 400m freestyle relay, a spot she held when she represented Purdue in the Indiana Senior State Championships this July. She touched the wall .06 seconds faster than Illinois junior Isabella Guerra in the meet's final moments, capping off the momentous victory led by Young, junior Claire Abbasse, freshman Teagen Moon and freshman Hannah Hill.
Both Purdue teams move on to their first leg of Big Ten championship play when they move to the Opening Night Relays in Madison, Wisconsin, in mid-February at 6 p.m. The events can be streamed on BTN+.