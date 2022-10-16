Sophomore Jordan Rzepka earned a first place finish in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving by a combined 114 points during Purdue’s season-opening meet.
The Boilermakers traveled to Missouri for a two-day meet to begin their fall season. The women’s team lost to Mizzou 206.5-139.5 and the men lost to the No. 18 Tigers men’s team 233-115, according to a Purdue press release.
Sophomore Sophie McAfee won the 1-meter diving competition to give the Boilermakers a diving sweep on Saturday. She also finished fourth in the 3-meter on Friday.
Sophomore Maggie Love won the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley on Friday and finished second in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday. Love’s performance in the 100-yard breaststroke was the sixth-best in school history.
The Boilermakers finished 1-2-3 in the 200-yard butterfly on Friday, with senior Lindsay Turner finishing first, sophomore Madeline Greaves finishing second and sophomore Cicilie Wiuff finishing third.
Sophomore Brady Samuels finished second in the 100-yard freestyle Friday and the 100-yard butterfly on Saturday.
Fifth-year Nick Sherman finished second in both the 50-yard and 200-yard freestyle on Saturday.
The Boiler men picked up three other second-place finishes on Saturday: in the 100-yard backstroke, the 200-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard individual medley.
Outside of McAfee’s win in 1-meter diving, the Boiler women did not pick up another first-place winner on Saturday, but did earn eight second-place finishes and two third-place finishes.