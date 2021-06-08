In just two days, two Boilermakers have brought themselves into contention for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.
Senior Nikola Aćin, a freestyle and breaststroke swimmer, has qualified for the Serbian national team with a gold-medal finish in the 4x100 freestyle relay, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. He becomes the first Purdue swimmer to qualify for an Olympic event since 2004.
The last Purdue swimmer to qualify for the games was former freestyle swimmer Javier Diaz. The two-time Olympian formerly represented Mexico in the 1999 Pan-American games as a sophomore, placing eighth in the 200-meter freestyle and sixth in the individual medleys, according to a previous Purdue press release.
Aćin had a career year last year with the Boilermakers, racking up five Big-Ten and National awards in his junior year. He was recognized as an All-American in the 100 meter freestyle while becoming an honorable mention in the 200 and 400 meter freestyle relays.
Aćin also managed to break career records last year, posting a career-best time of 19.38 in the 50-yard freestyle and a time of 41.81 in the 100 freestyle.
Aćin becomes the second Boilermaker to make the Olympic games in two days after former Purdue outside hitter Annie Drews was selected for the United States indoor volleyball team yesterday. She became the first player in Purdue Volleyball history to be selected to an Olympic team.
Boilermakers can watch Aćin during the 4x100 free relay preliminary races on July 25. Olympic swimming events are set to run from July 24-31.