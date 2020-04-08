All-American honors were awarded to eight members of Purdue swimming and diving, recognizing the accomplishments of their truncated season. The Zone C Diving Championships and NCAA championships were canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Award recipients in swimming were junior Trent Pellini and sophomore Nick Sherman. Diving recipients included seniors Greg Duncan and Emily Meaney, junior Emily Bretscher, sophomores Ben Bramly and Maggie Merriman, and freshman Maycey Vieta. Bretscher and Duncan combined for nine Big Ten Diver of the Week awards during the season.
The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America announced its All-American teams Wednesday, utilizing adjusted selection criteria for each Division due to the special circumstances this year.
Purdue won a combined seven diving medals at the Big Ten Championship this season. Pellini and Sherman had officially qualified for the NCAA Championships for the breaststroke, Pellini earning an individual berth at the national championship meet for the second year in a row.
“Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, Purdue coaches Dan Ross, Adam Soldati and John Klinge did a remarkable job this season,” said Greg Earhart, executive director of the CSCAA. “These eight student-athletes had the rug pulled out from them this season, so we are excited to recognize them.”
The Zone C Diving Championships — diving’s NCAA qualifier for the states of Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio — was the last of the five Zone meets around the country to get underway the week of March 8. The women's 1-meter final at Zone C was already underway when the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring sporting events for the remainder of the school year March 12.
Duncan had already officially qualified for NCAAs on 3-meter that day. Bretscher was among the divers competing in the 1-meter final.
Dating back to 2017, every Purdue diver that competed at Zones had qualified for the NCAA Championships that season.
Pellini was part of team records in the 200 and 800 freestyle relays at Big Tens. He also helped the 200 medley relay team win bronze while posting the 10th-fastest time in the nation this year. It was the Boilermakers’ first relay medal since 2009.
Sherman scored in all three of his individual events at Big Tens and also contributed to the 800 free relay record. A week later at the Boiler-Make-It NCAA last chance meet, he posted a career-best time of 1:53.31 in the 200 breast to qualify for the NCAA championship.