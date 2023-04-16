The Wolverines played spoiler to Purdue’s senior day.
Purdue (2-16, 0-6 Big Ten) lost 4-0 to No. 6 Michigan (19-3, 5-1) at Schwartz Tennis Center Sunday afternoon. The Boilers were coming off a Friday loss to No. 69 Michigan State in which they matched their most points against a ranked opponent on the season with 2.
“I knew it was a really good team,” head coach Geoff Young said following the match. “A good test for us to see where we’re at.”
Seniors Michael Wozniak and Tomasz Dudek were honored after doubles play. Wozniak knocked off two ranked doubles teams in his time as a Boilermaker, and Dudek will be a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection after this season.
The Wolverines got the doubles point out of the gate, winning matchups against the teams of Wozniak and Milledge Cossu and Julen Morgan and Mujtaba Ali-Khan.
When the doubles point was decided, Purdue No. 1 doubles team Daniel Labrador and Dudek were leading their counterparts in white five sets to four. Young praised his No. 1 team for their play, particularly Labrador, who he said is “missing less and playing with bigger margins.”
As singles play began, the difference in quality between the two teams was quickly transposed to the scoreboard. Five of the six Boiler singles players didn’t record more than 2 points in their first sets.
The one who did, Purdue No. 1 Daniel Labrador, fought a spirited battle with No. 6-ranked Ondrej Styler. Labrador fell behind 5-4 in his first set but captured the breakpoint with a strong two-handed return to knot it at 5.
Styler won the next game, but Labrador responded with vigor in blanking his opponent to force a tiebreaker. Labrador couldn’t keep his momentum rolling long enough to take the set. He lost 7-2, including two particularly frustrating points, where he was unable to get a serve over the net.
“Two double faults cost me quite a bit,” he said after the match. “Those are tough moments that to reach the next level I can’t give away. And then a lot of credit on his end because he served very well in the tiebreaker. Overall, he was the aggressor.”
The match was quickly wrapped up in the second set, as three Boilers lost in straight sets. The first to finish was No. 3 Ali-Khan, who lost 6-0 in his first set and 6-2 in his second. He drops to 4-10 at the No. 3 spot.
The second Boiler to suffer defeat was No. 6 Hassan Baroudi, going down 6-1 and 6-2, respectively. The match ended when Michal Wozniak was blanked 6-0 in his second set after losing his first 6-2. Wozniak played the other ranked Wolverine Andrew Fenty, No. 11 in the nation.
The quick end to the match left both of Labrador’s matches unfinished on the day, something he said he was used to and “had a sense” was going to happen. Still, he “would have liked to play (his singles match) out and see a final result.”
Purdue will be on to its penultimate match of the season on Friday against No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus.