Purdue’s men’s tennis (0-2) took on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) Friday evening at home, losing 5-2.
Purdue won its doubles matches 2-1, giving the Boilers an early 1-0 lead in the match. The pair of sophomores Julen Morgan and Michael Wozniak won 6-0, and freshman Mujtaba Ali-Khan and junior Milledge Cossu won 6-4.
The Boilers’ singles players went 3-3 in their first sets. Cossu won two straight games to close out a 7-5 victory in his set, while freshman Hassan Bouroudi won 7-6 on a tiebreaker game.
In the second set, Cossu defeated his opponent 6-3 to give Purdue its first match win of the night, tying Cleveland State 1-1. The win was Purdue’s lone bright spot of the second set, as the rest of the team took losses.
Redshirt sophomore Daniel Labrador took his second straight two-set loss, continuing an uneven 0-2 start to the season for the Boiler’s number one. Head coach Geoff Young said that he’s not concerned with Labrador’s play.
“He’s playing at number one, everyone’s good,” Young said. “It’s just good information to learn from.”
Purdue’s second set struggles put the team’s hopes on the shoulders of freshmen Ali-Khan and Hassan Bouroudi, with both players needing a win to dig the team out of its 3-1 hole.
The Boilers quickly found themselves in dire straits when Ali-Khan went down 4-0. The rest of the team gathered to watch his match and encourage him.
“I told him to make the match last as long as possible, make (his opponent) start to think,” Geoff Young said.
Ali-Khan mounted a comeback, tying his opponent 5-5 and setting up a pivotal final two
games. He lost the first and played the second to break point, ultimately coming up short on the final point.
“He was fighting, doing whatever he could. It was fun to watch.” Young said.
Despite the second loss in as many games for the team this season, Milledge Cossu is not concerned with the Boiler’s start.
“I’m not too bothered by this loss, we just have to come out next week and try again,” he said.
Purdue’s next challenge will be against Western Michigan at home next Friday.