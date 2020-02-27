The Purdue men’s tennis team is moving on to another double header as it prepares to welcome Drake University and Cleveland State University on Sunday.
This matchup comes after Purdue (9-5, 0-1 Big Ten) split last weekend with a 1-4 loss to Indiana followed by a 7-0 sweep of Valparaiso. This was the first weekend Purdue split a doubleheader.
“I think we were prepared to win, but we started playing not our best tennis,” said junior Mateo Julio.
Drake (2-12) is a team the Boilermakers don’t have much experience playing, with only five matchups between the teams since 2001. The Boilers lead the series 3-2, with all the wins happening in West Lafayette.
Cleveland State (4-5) is coming off of a conference title after winning the Horizon League Conference championship last season.
“They’re definitely two high-caliber teams,” head coach Pawel Gajdzik said.
None of the teams are currently ranked by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, but the Boilermakers and Cleveland State are sporting ranked singles players. Purdue senior Athell Bennett is currently sitting at No. 20 and Cleveland State senior Nico Mostardi is ranked at No. 94.