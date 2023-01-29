The Purdue men’s tennis team (1-3) stayed in Schwartz Tennis Center over the weekend, hosting two matches and winning one.
The win over IUPUI (0-5) 3-4 was the team’s first of the season and a significant confidence boost to the squad after losing to Western Michigan (3-1) 4-3 on Friday.
“I genuinely think (the win) plays a part in everyone’s mindset,” assistant coach Felix Corwin said on Saturday after the victory. A tangible mark of success makes practices more fun, he said.
Contrast that with a week of practice after a loss. Junior Milledge Cossu explained that his focus following the team’s loss to Cleveland State on Jan. 20 was oriented to improving team morale.
“Going in together (and) trying to make a family out of the team we have” was the most important thing to accomplish in practice for him, he said.
Freshman Mujtaba Ali-Khan, Purdue’s No. 4, was one of four Boilers to win their singles match against IUPUI, as well as half of a duo match win with Cossu.
Ali-Khan has opened the season with a 3-1 singles record.
“He’s starting to play more and more aggressive,” Corwin said about Ali-Khan. “He’s taking offense when he gets chances, and that’s big for him.”
Ali-Khan has shown a knack for comebacks early in his Purdue career. He lost the first set of his first three career matches before going on to win two of them. In his only loss, he found himself down 4-0 in the third set before storming back to tie 5-5, ultimately dropping the final 2 points.
Ali-Khan said he plays every point the same no matter the situation.
“It’s another game, it’s another point. Nothing really should change,” he said after the win against IUPUI. “(It doesn’t matter) if I’m down 4-0, if I’m up 4-1. It took a lot of experience for me to realize that.”
In a loss to Western Michigan on Friday, the Boilers picked up a silver lining with No. 1 Daniel Labrador’s first win of the season. Labrador lost his first set 4-6 before picking up wins in his next two, 7-6 and 10-6.
Labrador’s record, now 1-3 on the season, is more a reflection on his competition than his play, head coach Geoff Young said. After the Cleveland match last week, he said that he wasn't concerned by Labrador's 0-2 start.
Both Labrador and the team as a whole will be able to move into next weekend with a one in the win column. The Boilers will again face a two-game home slate, with DePaul visiting Friday and Dartmouth on Saturday.