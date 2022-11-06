After failing to advance any players into the third round of the main bracket, the Purdue men’s tennis team competed in the consolation bracket of the Big Ten Fall Championships.
The Boilers picked up four wins in their final competition of the fall season, according to a press release.
While competing in the main bracket on Friday, senior Tomasz Dudek defeated IU’s Mac Rogers before falling in the second round to Northwestern’s Presley Thieneman.
The duo team of senior Michal Wozniak and sophomore Daniel Labrador won in the first round before falling to the Hoosiers’ duo team of Rogers and Andrew Meier in the second.
In the singles consolation bracket, Labrador defeated two Hoosier opponents: Rogers and Nishanth Basavareddy. Labrador will face IU’s Ekansh Kumar in the round of 16 on Sunday.
Labrador defeated his next two opponents to advance to the semifinals, which take place on Monday
The freshman duo of Hassan Baroudi and Mujtaba Ali-Khan picked up the victory over the combined duo team of Nebraska’s Rudi Christiansen and Ohio State’s Reece Yakubov. They will face Nebraska’s Roni Hietaranta and Shunya Maruyama in the round of 16.
Ali-Khan also picked up a victory in singles competition, knocking off Wisconsin’s Zachary Schwartz before losing to Nebraska’s Lars Johann in the second round.
The Big Ten Championships were the team’s last outing of the fall season. It’s back in action next year for the spring season, starting Jan. 16 against Dayton.